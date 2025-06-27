Nagas Indian Cuisine Cedar Park, TX
401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Ste C-106, Cedar Park, TX
Today's Specials
Navarathna Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut and creamy sauce.$14.99
Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.$14.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$15.99
Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani$13.99
Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled$18.99
Veg Manchurian
Veg cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
Naga's South Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(512) 456-7411
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM