Nagas Indian Cuisine Cedar Park, TX
Lunch & Dinner
Soups
Sweet Corn Soup
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.$4.99
Veg Clear Soup
Simmering vegetables until the flavors are released.$4.99
Chicken Pepper Soup
Flavorful chicken broth with crushed peppercorns$5.99
Nattu Kozhi Rasam
Chicken with bone, slowly cooked in chettinad spices$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Clear Soup
Flavored broth of chicken with aromatic herbs$5.99
Aatukaal Soup (Goat Leg)
Simmered goat bone seasoned with pepper and cumin$6.99OUT OF STOCK
Veg Appetizers
Samosa (3)
Pastries filled potato and peas.$7.99
Onion Samosa$3.99
Cut Mirchi$6.99
Corn Chatpata
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.$9.99
Medu Vada
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.$7.99
Sambar Vada
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.$10.99
Cashew Pakoda
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.$11.99
Onion Pakoda
Onion deep fried with gram flour, salt, spices$8.99
Paniyaram
Ball shaped fried dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$12.99
Chili Idli
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$12.99
Chili Parotta
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.$12.99
Baby corn Pepper Fry
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.$12.99
Veg NRR
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.$13.99
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
Chili
Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
Manchurian$12.99
Pachi Mirchi (Green Chilli)
Deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
Kaaram Podi
Fried and tossed with house special hot spices and herbs.$12.99
Karivepaku (Curry Leaf)
Deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$12.99
Kothimera (Cilantro)
Deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$12.99
Non Veg Appetizers
Chicken Lollipop
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.$13.99
Chennai Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.$13.99
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.$13.99
Karimnagar Chicken Wings
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices$13.99
Chicken Chukka
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$14.99
Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.$13.99
Majestic Chicken
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.$13.99
Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.$15.99
Madurai Mutton Chukka
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$16.99
Shrimp 65$15.99
Fried Fish (Sea Bass)$15.99
Apollo Fish$15.99
Grilled Pomfret$17.99
Chilli
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.$13.99
Manchurian
Chicken cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry.$13.99
Garlic
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$13.99
Pachi Mirchi (Green Chilli)
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with green chili sauce.$13.99
Kaaram Podi
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.$13.99
Curry Leaf
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.$13.99
Kothimera
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.$13.99
NRR
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer$14.99
Tandoori
Punjabi Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$13.99
Achari Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$13.99
Hariyali Paneer Kebab
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.$13.99
Tandoori Chicken (2 leg Qrts)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$14.99
Tandoori Chicken (4 Leg Qrts)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$20.99
Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
Malai Kebab
Marinated chicken with special creamy mild spices and grilled$14.99
Tangdi Kebab
Marinated chicken drum sticks with special spices cooked in tandoor$14.99
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Marinated chicken infused with green herbs and spices.$14.99
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden$14.99
Lamb Seekh Kebab
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled$18.99
Grilled Lamb Chops
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste$19.99
Dosas
Plain Dosa$10.99
Paper Dosa$11.49
Onion Dosa$11.49
Benne Dosa$13.99
Ghee Roast$11.99
Podi Dosa$11.49
Ghee Podi Dosa$12.49
Masala Dosa$11.99
Mysore Masala Dosa$12.49
Madurai Malli Dosa$12.49
Mushroom Masala Dosa$13.99
Cailiflower Masala Dosa$13.99
Chilli Paneer Cut Dosa$14.99
Rava Dosa$12.99
Rava Masala Dosa$13.99
Rava Onion Dosa$13.49
Kal Dosa$10.99
Egg Dosa$11.49
Madurai Konar Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
Madurai Konar Mutton Kari Dosa$16.99
Cheese Dosa$11.49
Jam Dosa$11.49
Chocolate Dosa$11.49
Uthappam$10.99
Onion Uthappam$11.99
Veg Uthappam$11.99
Bullet Onion Uthappam$12.49
Kalaki$7.49
Masala Omelette$8.49
Breads
Plain Naan$2.99
Butter Naan$3.99
Garlic Naan
Naan bread made with garlic$3.99
Bullet Naan
Spicy naan bread with green chilies$3.99
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor oven$3.99
Naga's Bread Basket
1 Plain Naan, 1 Butter Naan, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Tandoori Roti.$11.99
Poori
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with channa masala.$11.99
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas cooked in a special gravy served with puffed leavened bread.$12.99
Parotta
Indo Chinese
Veg Entrées
Tikka Masala
Tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
Butter Masala
Masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$13.99
Chettinad Curry
Spicy South Indian dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
Karaikudi Curry
Fusion of spices and coconut$13.99
Kurma
Gravy made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices.$13.99
Vindaloo
Hot and spicy curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99
Kadai
Vegetables, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Saag
Chopped spinach cooked with mixed vegetables and freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Andhra Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices$14.99
Gongura Paneer Curry
Paneer cubes cooked in Gongura sauce with spices.$14.99
Naga's Special Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$15.99
Mutter Paneer
Paneer cooked in spiced creamy tomato based gravy.$14.99
Malai Kofta
Balls of minced vegetables cooked with cream.$14.99
Bindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices.$13.99
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground turmeric.$12.99
Spinach Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils sautéed with onions, spices & spinach.$13.99
Guthi Vankaya Curry
Stuffed Eggplant Curry in traditional Andhra style.$13.99
Ennai Kathirikai Kulambu
Eggplant stuffed with flavorful freshly ground masala.$13.99
Non-Veg Entrées
Tikka Masala
Tikka masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Butter Masala
Butter masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Chettinad Curry
Cooked with onion and tomatoes in special chettinad spices$14.99
Vindaloo
Choice of meat cooked in hot and tangy curry made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar$14.99
Kadai
Choice of meat slow cooked with tomatoes and spices in a special iron wok$14.99
Saag
choice of meat cooked with onion spices and spinach gravy$14.99
Andhra Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices$14.99
Gongura Curry
Cooked with roselle leaves, spices and herbs$14.99
Keema Curry
Choice of minced meat cooked with onion, tomato & special spices$15.99
Rogan josh
A popular curry from north India with rich gravy, fresh tomatoes, yogurt & garnish with cilantro$14.99
Naga's Special Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$15.99
Karaikudi Naatu Kozhi Masala
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$16.99
Goat Paya
A robust stew created from goat trotters (feet) and leg shanks.$17.99
Goat Keema Mutter
Minced mutton and peas sauteed in a medley of enticing spices, resulting in a delicious curry$17.99
Nellore Chepala Pulusu
Boneless fish in traditional Andhra tangy style with coconut milk and homemade spices$16.99
Naga's Meen Kulambu
Choice of fish cooked with tamarind-based gravy and spices Tamil Nadu style$15.99
Nandu Peratal (Crab) (Semi Dry)
Crab cooked in chef's special spices$18.99
Chettinad Crab Masala
Crab cooked in chettinad special aromatic spices$18.99
Rice Specialities
Pulav
Naga's Spl Veg Pulav$12.99
Ulavacharu Gobi Pulav$12.99
Pachi Mirchi Paneer Pulav$13.99
Pachi Mirchi Kodi Pulav$14.99
Guntur Gongura Chicken Pulav$14.99
Chicken Fry Piece Pulav$14.99
Naga's Kodi Pulav (Boneless)$14.99
Mutton Kheema Pulav$16.99
Mutton Ghee Roast Pulav$16.99
Bhimavaram Royyala Pulav$15.99
Nellore Fish Pulav$14.99
Biryani Veg
Biryani - Non-Veg
Egg Biryani$13.99
Gongura Egg Biryani$13.99
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Vijayawada Chicken (Boneless) Biryani$15.99
Masakali Chicken (Boneless) Biryani$15.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani$15.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$15.99
Avakai Chicken Biryani$15.99
Chicken Fry Biryani$15.99
Chicken Lollipop Biryani$15.99
Nattu Kodi Biryani (Country Chicken)$15.99
Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Gongura Goat Biryani$17.99
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$17.99
Goat Fry Biryani$17.99
Fish Biryani$16.99
Shrimp Biryani$17.99
Thalapakatti Goat Biryani
Fri, Sat & Sun only$17.99
Ambur Chicken Biryani$16.99OUT OF STOCK
Family Pack Biryani
Vegetable Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$33.99
Gongura Vegetable Biryani (Family Pack)$34.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani (Family Pack)$34.99
Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Veg Keema Biryani (Family Pack)$36.99
Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Avakai Veg Biryani (Family Pack)$34.99
Kofta Biryani (Family Pack)$35.99
Paneer Masakali Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$36.99
Avakai Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Chicken Lollipop Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$38.99
Chicken Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Nattu Kodi Biryani (Family Pack)$40.99
Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$38.99
Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
Ulavacharu Goat Biryani (Family Pack)$43.99
Gogura Goat Biryani (Family Pack)$43.99
Goat Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$43.99
Fish Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)$42.99
Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$31.99
Gongura Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$32.99
Ulavacharu Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$32.99
Goat Kheema Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
Seeraga Samba Goat Special Biryani Family Pack)$48.99
Raju Gari Kodi Pulov (Family Pack)$38.99
Desserts
Beverages
Weekend Specials
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Fiery, aromatic, and perfectly tossed mushrooms with a bold hit of black pepper.$13.99
Hariyali Paneer Kebab
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.$12.99
Crispy Calamari
Golden-fried calamari, light, crispy, and served with a zesty kick.$15.99
Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.$14.99
Chicken Keema Curry
Minced chicken cooked with spices in a rich, flavorful curry.$14.99
Raju Gari Kodi Pulov
Fri, Sat & Sun only$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Thalapakatti Goat Biryani$16.99
Chef Special Chicken Biryani$13.99OUT OF STOCK
Snack Bites
Snack Bites (Online)
Snack Samosa (2PCS)
Pastry filled with spiced potatoes and green peas$3.99
Onion Pakoda
Onion deep fried with gram flour, salt, spices$8.99
Mirchi Bajji (2pcs)$2.99
Cut Mirchi (10pcs)
Deep fried snack made with gramflour and cut chillies$6.99
Mysore Bonda (8pcs)
Fried dumpling made with flour, onions, spices & curry leaves$7.99