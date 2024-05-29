Nagas South Indian Cuisine 401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Ste C-106
Food
Today's Special
Appetizers - Veg
- Chili Paneer
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$13.99
- Chili Gobi
Cauliflower - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
- Chilli Baby Corn
Baby corn - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$12.99
- Babycorn Manchurian
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
- Paneer Manchurian
Paneer cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$13.99
- Veg Manchurian
Veg cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
- Gobi Manchurian$12.99
- Babycorn Manchurian
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.$12.99
- Paneer 65
Paneer deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$13.99
- Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
- Green Chilli Paneer
Paneer deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$13.99
- Green Chili Gobi
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
- Green Chili Babycorn
Babycorn deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$12.99
- Kaaram Podi Paneer
Paneer fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$13.99
- Kaaram Podi Gobi
Cauliflower florets fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$12.99
- Kaaram Podi Mix Vegetable
Mix vegetables fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.$12.99
- Curry Leaf Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$13.99
- Curry Leaf Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$12.99
- Curry Leaf Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables- deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.$12.99
- Kothimera Paneer
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$13.99
- Kothimera Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$12.99
- Kothimera Mixed Vegetables
Mix Vegetables - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$12.99
- Baby corn Pepper Fry
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.$12.99
- Paniyaram
Ball shaped fried dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$12.99
- Chili Idly
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$11.99
- Chili Parotta
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.$12.99
- Veg NRR
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.$13.99
- Samosa(3)
Pastries filled potato and peas.$7.99
- Corn Chatpata
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.$9.99
- Cashew Pakoda
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.$11.99
- Vada(3)
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.$7.99
- Sambar Vada(3)
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.$10.99
Appetizer - Tandoor
- Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden$14.99
- Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
- Grilled Lamb Chops
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste$19.99
- Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Marinated chicken infused with green herbs and spices.$13.99
- Hariyali ChickenTandoori
Chicken infused with fresh green herbs and spices.$13.99
- Hariyali Paneer Kebab
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.$12.99
- Lamb Seekh Kabab
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled$18.99
- Malai Kebab
Marinated chicken with special creamy mild spices and grilled$14.99
- Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$12.99
- Tandoori Chicken (4)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$18.99
- Tandoori Shrimp
Grilled shrimp infused with aromatic tandoori spices.$16.99
- Tangdi Kebab
Marinated chicken drum sticks with special spices cooked in tandoor$14.99
- Tandoori Chicken (2 leg Qrts)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$13.99
- Hariyali Paneer Kebab
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.$12.99
- Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$12.99
Appetizers - Non-Veg
- Chilli Chicken
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.$13.99
- Chicken Machurian
Chicken cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry.$13.99
- Chicken Lollipop
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.$13.99
- Hyderabadi Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.$13.99
- Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.$14.99
- Chennai Style Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.$13.99
- Garlic Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$13.99
- Ginger Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh ginger sauce, onions & soya sauce$13.99
- Virudhunagar Chicken Pakoda
Boneless chicken pieces coated in seasoned batter, deep-fried.$13.99
- Green Chili Chicken
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with green chili sauce.$13.99
- Chicken NRR
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKChettinad Nattu Kozhi Varuval
Country chicken cooked with chettinad spices, and served in semi-gravy.OUT OF STOCK$14.99
- Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.$13.99
- Kaaram Podi Chicken
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.$13.99
- Curry Leaf Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.$13.99
- Magestic Chicken
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.$13.99
- Kothimera Chicken
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.$13.99
- Karimnagar Chicken Wings
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices$13.99
- Karaikudi Chicken Varuval
Chicken pieces cooked in spices, sautéed and served semi-dry$14.99
- Chicken Chukka
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKPallipalayam Chicken
Country-chicken stir fried, cooked with aromatic masala and coconut pieces.OUT OF STOCK$13.99
- Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.$15.99
- Mutton Chukka
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$16.99
Appetizers - Seafood
- Karam Podi Fish
Tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$14.99
- Karam Podi Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$15.99
- Curry Leaf Fish
Fish sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$14.99
- Curry Leaf Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$15.99
- Green Chilli Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with green chili sauces$15.99
- Chili Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with chili sauces, fresh green chilies, onions, and bell peppers$15.99
- Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with garlic and red pepper flakes$15.99
- Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with ginger and soy sauce$15.99
- Fried Fish(SeaBass)
Sea bass fish seasoned and coated with flour and crisp-fried$15.99
- Shrimp Manchurian
Shrimp seasoned with Chinese sauce and tossed$15.99
- Kothimera Fish
Fish cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$14.99
- Kothimera Shrimp
Shrimp cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek$15.99
- Fish NRR
Fish cooked with chef's special recipe$15.99
- Shrimp NRR
Shrimp cooked with chef's special recipe$16.99
- Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in tempura batter with spices and fried until crispy$15.99
- OUT OF STOCKNethili Fish (Anchovy)
Anchovy fish coated with spices fried until crispyOUT OF STOCK$15.99
- Grilled Pompret
Pompret with marinated spices grilled in tandoori$17.99
- Vanjaram Fish Tawa Fry
King fish marinated in special Indian spices and tawa fried$17.99
- Apollo Fish
Fish fillets marinated in spicy batter,deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices$15.99
Entrées - Veg
- Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
- Veg Butter Masala
Mix Vegetable masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$13.99
- Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$14.99
- Chettinad Veg Curry
Spicy South Indian dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
- Chettinad Mushroom Curry
Spicy South Indian mushroom dish with blend of coconut based masala.$13.99
- Chettinad Kofta Curry
Spicy South Indian kofta dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
- Chettinad Paneer Curry
Spicy South Indian paneer dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
- Karaikudi Veg Curry
Vegetables, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
- Karaikudi Mushroom Curry
Mushrooms, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$13.99
- Karaikudi Paneer Curry
Paneer, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.$14.99
- Veg Kurma
Gravy made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices.$13.99
- Mushroom Kurma
Gravy made with mushrooms, coconut, and spices.$13.99
- Paneer Kurma
Gravy made with paneer, coconut, and spices.$14.99
- Veg Vindaloo
Hot and spicy curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99
- Mushroom Vindaloo
Hot and spicy mushroom curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$13.99
- Paneer Vindaloo
Hot and spicy paneer curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.$14.99
- Kadai Veg
Vegetables, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
- Kadai Mushroom
Mushroom, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
- Kadai Paneer
Paneer, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
- Saag Veg
Chopped spinach cooked with mixed vegetables and freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
- Saag Channa
Chopped spinach cooked with channa and freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
- Saag Paneer
Chopped spinach cooked with paneer and freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
- Gongura Paneer Curry
Paneer cubes cooked in Gongura sauce with spices.$14.99
- Mutter Paneer
Paneer cooked in spiced creamy tomato based gravy.$14.99
- Navarathna Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut and creamy sauce.$14.99
- Malai Kofta
Balls of minced vegetables cooked with cream.$14.99
- Guthi Vankaya Curry
Stuffed Eggplant Curry in traditional Andhra style.$13.99
- Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower, Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala.$13.99
- Bindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices.$13.99
- Ennai Kathirikai Kulambu
Eggplant stuffed with flavorful freshly ground masala.$13.99
- Poondu Kulambu
Garlic cooked in hot and tangy sauce made from the powder of dry lentils.$13.99
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground turmeric.$12.99
- Dal Tadka
Lentil cooked with a touch of herbs and mild spices.$12.99
- Spinach Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils sautéed with onions, spices & spinach.$13.99
- Majjiga Pulusu/Mor Kulambu
Vegetables cooked in yogurt and coconut gravy.$12.99
- Naga's Vatha Kulambu
Dried vegetables cooked with tamarind sauce with onion and tomato.$13.99
Entrées - Non-Veg
- Tikka Masala
Tikka masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
- Chettinad Curry
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$14.99
- Kadai
Choice of meat slow cooked with tomatoes and spices in a special iron wok$14.99
- Saag
choice of meat cooked with onion spices and spinach gravy$14.99
- Vindaloo
Choice of meat cooked in hot and tangy curry made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar$14.99
- Naga's Special Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$15.99
- Karaikudi Naatu Kozhi Masala
Country chicken semi gravy made from special spices.$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKGoat Paya
A robust stew created from goat trotters (feet) and leg shanks.OUT OF STOCK$17.99
- Andhra Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices$14.99
- Gongura Curry
Cooked with roselle leaves, spices and herbs$14.99
- Roganjosh
A popular curry from north India with rich gravy, fresh tomatoes, yogurt & garnish with cilantro$14.99
- Karuvadu Kulambu
Dry fish curry$16.99
- Nellore Fish Curry
Boneless fish in traditional Andhra tangy style with coconut milk and homemade spices$16.99
- Naga's Meen Kulambu
Choice of fish cooked with tamarind-based gravy and spices Tamil Nadu style$15.99
- OUT OF STOCKNandu Peratal (Semi Dry)
Crab cooked in chef's special spicesOUT OF STOCK$18.99
- Chettinad Egg Masala
Egg cooked with onion and tomatoes in special chettinad spices$13.99
- Chettinad Crab Masala
Crab cooked in chettinad special aromatic spices$18.99
- Keema Curry
Choice of minced meat cooked with onion, tomato & special spices$15.99
- Goat Keema Mutter
Minced mutton and peas sauteed in a medley of enticing spices, resulting in a delicious curry$17.99
- Butter Masala
Butter masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Breads
- Plain Naan$2.99
- Butter Naan$3.99
- Garlic Naan
Naan bread made with garlic$3.99
- Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor oven$3.99
- Bullet Naan
Spicy naan bread with green chilies$3.99
- Naga's Bread Basket
1 Plain Naan, 1 Butter Naan, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Tandoori Roti.$11.99
- Poori with Channa
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with channa masala.$11.99
- Poori with Potato Masala
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with Potato masala.$11.99
- Poori with Chicken Curry
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with chicken curry.$12.99
- Poori with Mutton Curry
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with mutton curry.$14.99
- Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas cooked in a special gravy served with puffed leavened bread.$11.99
- Parotta(1)
Layered flat bread.$3.99
- Parotta with Veg Kurma
Layered flat bread served with veg curry.$12.99
- Parotta with Chicken Curry
Layered flat bread served with chicken curry.$15.99
- Parotta with Mutton Curry
Layered flat bread served with mutton curry.$16.99
- Veg Kothu Parotta
Chopped, hand-tossed flatbread with veggies and stir-fried.$12.99
- Egg Kothu Parotta
Chopped, hand-tossed flat bread stir fried with egg.$13.99
- Chicken Kothu Parotta
Chopped parottas (layered flat bread) stir fried with a flavorful mix of chicken & spices.$14.99
- Veechu Parotta with Kurma and Raitha
Popular Indian wheat bread cooked in the tandoor oven.$12.99
- Chicken Keema Parotta
Hand-tossed flatbread, stuffed with minced chicken.$15.99
- Mutton Keema Parotta
Hand-tossed flatbread, stuffed with minced mutton.$16.99
Steamed Tiffin
- Idly$7.99
- Sambar Idly$9.99
- Podi Idly$9.99
- Mini Idly$9.99
- Idiyappam with Coconut Milk$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKIdiyappam with Veg KurmaOUT OF STOCK$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKIdiyappam with Chicken CurryOUT OF STOCK$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKIdiyappam with Mutton CurryOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKIdiyappam with Mutton PayaOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- Appam with Coconut Milk$12.99
- Appam with Veg Kurma$12.99
- OUT OF STOCKAppam with Chicken CurryOUT OF STOCK$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKAppam with Mutton CurryOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- OUT OF STOCKAppam with Mutton PayaOUT OF STOCK$16.99
Dosa
- Plain Dosa$10.99
- Masala Dosa$12.99
- Ghee Podi Masala Dosa$14.99
- Onion Dosa$12.99
- Podi Dosa$12.99
- Ghee Roast$12.99
- Paper Dosa$14.99
- Uttappam$12.99
- Veg Uttappam$12.99
- Onion Uttappam$13.99
- Onion Chili Uttappam$13.99
- Onion Chili Tomato Uttappam$13.99
- Prawn Dosa$18.99
- Nandu Dosa$18.99
- Rava Dosa$13.99
- Rava Onion Dosa$13.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Rava Onion Masala Dosa$14.99
- Kal Dosa$13.99
- Cheese Dosa$13.99
- Kara Dosa$12.99
- Chili Paneer Cut Dosa$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Dosa$15.99
- Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
- Egg Dosa$13.99
- Chicken Keema Dosa$15.99
- Mutton Keema Dosa$16.99
- Family Dosa$18.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$14.99
Biryani Veg
- Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99
- Gongura Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Gongura Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani$14.99
- OUT OF STOCKVeg Keema BiryaniOUT OF STOCK$16.99
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Avakai Veg Biryani$13.99
- Kofta Biryani$14.99
- Veg Vijayawada Biryani$14.99
- Paneer Masakali Biryani$15.99
Biryani - Non-Veg
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
- Avakai Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Chicken Lollipop Biryani$15.99
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Boneless$15.99
- Chicken Fry Biryani$15.99
- OUT OF STOCKNattu Kodi Biryani (Country Chicken)OUT OF STOCK$15.99
- Masakali Chicken Biryani Boneless$15.99
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$17.99
- Gogura Goat Biryani$17.99
- Goat Fry Biryani$17.99
- Fish Biryani$16.99
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
- Egg Biryani$13.99
- Gongura Egg Biryani$13.99
- Ulavacharu Egg Biryani$13.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani$17.99
- Seeraga Samba Goat Special Biryani
Fri, Sat & Sun only$17.99
Family Pack Biriyanis
- Vegetable Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$38.99
- Gongura Vegetable Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Gongura Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
- Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
- OUT OF STOCKVeg Keema Biryani (Family Pack)OUT OF STOCK$50.99
- Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
- Avakai Veg Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Kofta Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
- Veg Vijayawada Biryani (Family Pack)$44.99
- Paneer Masakali Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$42.99
- Avakai Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Chicken Lollipop Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Chicken Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- OUT OF STOCKNattu Kodi Biryani (Family Pack)OUT OF STOCK$47.99
- Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$47.99
- Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$51.99
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani (Family Pack)$56.99
- Gogura Goat Biryani (Family Pack)$56.99
- Goat Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$56.99
- Fish Biryani (Family Pack)$51.99
- Shrimp Biryani (Family Pack)$54.99
- Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Gongura Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Ulavacharu Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani (Family Pack)$56.99
- Seeraga Samba Goat Special Biryani (Family Pack)$56.99
- Raju Gari Kodi Pulov (Family Pack)$44.99
Soups - Non-Veg
- Chicken Pepper Soup
Flavorful chicken broth with crushed peppercorns$5.99
- Chicken Clear Soup
Flavored broth of chicken with aromatic herbs$5.99
- Nattu Kozhi Rasam
Chicken with bone, slowly cooked in chettinad spices$6.99
- OUT OF STOCKAatukaal Soup/Paya
Simmered goat bone seasoned with pepper and cuminOUT OF STOCK$6.99
- Nandu Rasam
Protein-rich crab meat stock and spices$7.99
Soups - Veg
- Tomato Soup
Tangy tomato puree, roasted garlic and seasonings.$4.99
- Garlic Mushroom Soup
Roasted Mushrooms with garlic, dry herbs and cream.$4.99
- Sweet Corn Soup
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.$4.99
- Mixed Vegetables Clear Soup
Simmering vegetables until the flavors are released.$4.99
Tiffin Combo
- Masala Dosa(1) with vada(2)$14.99
- Masala Dosa(1) with idly(2)$13.99
- Dosa with vada(2)$13.99
- Dosa with idly(2)$12.99
- Idly(2) with Vada$11.99
- Idly(2) with Chicken Curry$12.99
- Idly(2) with Mutton Curry$14.99
- Idly(2) with Fish Curry$14.99
- Plain Dosa with Chicken Curry$13.99
- Plain Dosa with Mutton Curry$15.99
- Plain Dosa with Fish Curry$15.99
- Kal Dosa(3) with Chicken Curry$14.99
- Kal Dosa(3) with Mutton Curry$16.99
- Kal Dosa (3) with Fish Curry$16.99