Nagas South Indian Cuisine Cedar Park, TX
401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Ste C-106, Cedar Park, TX
Today's Specials
Mushroom 65
Mushroom deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
Nellore Kara Podi Dosa$12.99
Mutter Paneer
Paneer cooked in spiced creamy tomato based gravy.$14.99
Naga's Special Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$15.99
Jalapeno Paneer
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce and jalapenos.$13.99
Naga's South Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(512) 456-7411
Open now • Closes at 10PM