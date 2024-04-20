Nagas South Indian Cuisine 401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Ste C-106
Food
Soups - Veg
- Tomato Soup$4.99
Tangy tomato puree, roasted garlic and seasonings.
- Garlic Mushroom Soup$4.99
Roasted Mushrooms with garlic, dry herbs and cream.
- Sweet Corn Soup$4.99
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.
- Mixed Vegetables Clear Soup$4.99
Simmering vegetables until the flavors are released.
Soups - Non-Veg
- Chicken Pepper Soup$5.99
Flavorful chicken broth with crushed peppercorns
- Chicken Clear Soup$5.99
Flavored broth of chicken with aromatic herbs
- Nattu Kozhi Rasam$6.99
Chicken with bone, slowly cooked in chettinad spices
- Aatukaal Soup/Paya$6.99
Simmered goat bone seasoned with pepper and cumin
- Nandu Rasam$7.99
Protein-rich crab meat stock and spices
Appetizers - Veg
- Chili Paneer$13.99
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.
- Chili Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.
- Chilli Baby Corn$12.99
Baby corn - Fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.
- Paneer Manchurian$13.99
Paneer cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.
- Gobi Machurian$12.99
Cauliflower florets cooked with manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.
- Babycorn Manchurian$12.99
Babycorn cooked with Manchurian sauce and served semi-dry.
- Paneer 65$13.99
Paneer deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.
- Gobi 65$12.99
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.
- Green Chilli Paneer$13.99
Paneer deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.
- Green Chili Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.
- Green Chili Babycorn$12.99
Babycorn deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.
- Kaaram Podi Paneer$13.99
Paneer fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.
- Kaaram Podi Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower florets fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.
- Kaaram Podi Mix Vegetable$12.99
Mix vegetables fried and tossed with house spl hot spices and herbs.
- Curry Leaf Paneer$13.99
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.
- Curry Leaf Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.
- Curry Leaf Mixed Vegetables$12.99
Mix Vegetables- deep fried and sautéed with curry leaf powder, onions and green chilies.
- Kothimera Paneer$13.99
Paneer - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.
- Kothimera Gobi$12.99
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.
- Kothimera Mixed Vegetables$12.99
Mix Vegetables - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.
- Baby corn Pepper Fry$12.99
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.
- Paniyaram$12.99
Ball shaped fried dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.
- Chili Idly$11.99
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.
- Chili Parotta$12.99
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.
- Veg NRR$13.99
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.
- Samosa(3)$7.99
Pastries filled potato and peas.
- Corn Chatpata$9.99
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.
- Cashew Pakoda$11.99
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.
- Vada(3)$7.99
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.
- Sambar Vada(3)$10.99
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.
Appetizer - Tandoor
- Chicken Seekh Kebab$14.99
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden
- Chicken Tikka$14.99
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.
- Grilled Lamb Chops$19.99
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste
- Hariyali Chicken Kebab$13.99
Marinated chicken infused with green herbs and spices.
- Hariyali ChickenTandoori$13.99
Chicken infused with fresh green herbs and spices.
- Hariyali Paneer Kebab$12.99
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.
- Lamb Seekh Kabab$18.99
Minced lamb meat seasoned with masalas onto skewers and grilled
- Malai Kebab$14.99
Marinated chicken with special creamy mild spices and grilled
- Paneer Tikka$12.99
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.
- Tandoori Chicken (4)$18.99
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.
- Tandoori Shrimp$16.99
Grilled shrimp infused with aromatic tandoori spices.
- Tangdi Kebab$14.99
Marinated chicken drum sticks with special spices cooked in tandoor
- Tandoori Chicken (2 leg Qrts)$13.99Out of stock
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.
Appetizers - Non-Veg
- Chili Chicken$13.99
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.
- Chicken Machurian$13.99
Chicken cooked with Manchurian sauce and served dry.
- Chicken Lollipop$13.99
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.
- Hyderabadi Style Chicken 65$13.99
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.
- Ulavacharu Kodi Vepudu$14.99
Chicken cooked with special aromatic spices & horse gram.
- Chennai Style Chicken 65$13.99
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.
- Garlic Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.
- Ginger Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh ginger sauce, onions & soya sauce
- Virudhunagar Chicken Pakoda$13.99
Boneless chicken pieces coated in seasoned batter, deep-fried.
- Green Chili Chicken$13.99
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with green chili sauce.
- Chicken NRR$14.99
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer
- Chettinad Nattu Kozhi Varuval$14.99
Country chicken cooked with chettinad spices, and served in semi-gravy.
- Chicken 555$13.99
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.
- Kaaram Podi Chicken$13.99
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.
- Curry Leaf Chicken$13.99
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.
- Magestic Chicken$13.99
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.
- Kothimera Chicken$13.99
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.
- Karimnagar Chicken Wings$13.99
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices
- Karaikudi Chicken Varuval$14.99
Chicken pieces cooked in spices, sautéed and served semi-dry
- Chicken Chukka$14.99
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.
- Pallipalayam Chicken$13.99
Country-chicken stir fried, cooked with aromatic masala and coconut pieces.
- Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry$15.99
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.
- Mutton Chukka$16.99
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.
Appetizers - Seafood
- Karam Podi Fish$14.99
Tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves
- Karam Podi Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves
- Curry Leaf Fish$14.99
Fish sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves
- Curry Leaf Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves
- Green Chilli Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp stir-fried with green chili sauces
- Chili Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp stir-fried with chili sauces, fresh green chilies, onions, and bell peppers
- Garlic Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp stir-fried with garlic and red pepper flakes
- Ginger Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp stir-fried with ginger and soy sauce
- Fried Fish(SeaBass)$15.99
Sea bass fish seasoned and coated with flour and crisp-fried
- Shrimp Manchurian$15.99
Shrimp seasoned with Chinese sauce and tossed
- Kothimera Fish$14.99
Fish cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek
- Kothimera Shrimp$15.99
Shrimp cooked in a fresh coriander powder and chili masala paste and flavored with fenugreek
- Fish NRR$15.99
Fish cooked with chef's special recipe
- Shrimp NRR$16.99
Shrimp cooked with chef's special recipe
- Shrimp 65$15.99
Shrimp marinated in tempura batter with spices and fried until crispy
- Nethili Fish$15.99
Anchovy fish coated with spices fried until crispy
- Grilled Pompret$17.99
Pompret with marinated spices grilled in tandoori
- Vanjaram Fish Tawa Fry$17.99
King fish marinated in special Indian spices and tawa fried
- Apollo Fish$15.99
Fish fillets marinated in spicy batter,deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices
Entrées - Veg
- Veg Tikka Masala$13.99
Mix Vegetables, tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.
- Veg Butter Masala$13.99
Mix Vegetable masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.
- Paneer Butter Masala$14.99
Paneer masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.
- Chettinad Veg Curry$13.99
Spicy South Indian dish with blend of coconut based masala.
- Chettinad Mushroom Curry$13.99
Spicy South Indian mushroom dish with blend of coconut based masala.
- Chettinad Kofta Curry$14.99
Spicy South Indian kofta dish with blend of coconut based masala.
- Chettinad Paneer Curry$14.99
Spicy South Indian paneer dish with blend of coconut based masala.
- Karaikudi Veg Curry$13.99
Vegetables, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.
- Karaikudi Mushroom Curry$13.99
Mushrooms, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.
- Karaikudi Paneer Curry$14.99
Paneer, fusion of spices, coconut and tamarind infused masala.
- Veg Kurma$13.99
Gravy made with mixed vegetables, coconut, and spices.
- Mushroom Kurma$13.99
Gravy made with mushrooms, coconut, and spices.
- Paneer Kurma$14.99
Gravy made with paneer, coconut, and spices.
- Veg Vindaloo$13.99
Hot and spicy curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.
- Mushroom Vindaloo$13.99
Hot and spicy mushroom curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.
- Paneer Vindaloo$14.99
Hot and spicy paneer curry cooked with garlic, vinegar, red chilies, and potato.
- Kadai Veg$13.99
Vegetables, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.
- Kadai Mushroom$13.99
Mushroom, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.
- Kadai Paneer$14.99
Paneer, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.
- Saag Veg$13.99
Chopped spinach cooked with mixed vegetables and freshly ground spicy masala.
- Saag Channa$13.99
Chopped spinach cooked with channa and freshly ground spicy masala.
- Saag Paneer$14.99
Chopped spinach cooked with paneer and freshly ground spicy masala.
- Gongura Paneer Curry$14.99
Paneer cubes cooked in Gongura sauce with spices.
- Mutter Paneer$14.99
Paneer cooked in spiced creamy tomato based gravy.
- Navarathna Kurma$14.99
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut and creamy sauce.
- Malai Kofta$14.99
Balls of minced vegetables cooked with cream.
- Guthi Vankaya Curry$13.99
Stuffed Eggplant Curry in traditional Andhra style.
- Aloo Gobi Masala$13.99
Cauliflower, Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala.
- Bindi Masala$13.99
Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices.
- Ennai Kathirikai Kulambu$13.99
Eggplant stuffed with flavorful freshly ground masala.
- Poondu Kulambu$13.99
Garlic cooked in hot and tangy sauce made from the powder of dry lentils.
- Chana Masala$12.99
Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground turmeric.
- Dal Tadka$12.99
Lentil cooked with a touch of herbs and mild spices.
- Spinach Dal Tadka$13.99
Yellow lentils sautéed with onions, spices & spinach.
- Majjiga Pulusu/Mor Kulambu$12.99
Vegetables cooked in yogurt and coconut gravy.
- Naga's Vatha Kulambu$13.99Out of stock
Dried vegetables cooked with tamarind sauce with onion and tomato.
Entrées - Non-Veg
- Tikka Masala$14.99
Tikka masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce
- Chettinad Curry$14.99
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.
- Kadai$14.99
Choice of meat slow cooked with tomatoes and spices in a special iron wok
- Saag$14.99
choice of meat cooked with onion spices and spinach gravy
- Vindaloo$14.99
Choice of meat cooked in hot and tangy curry made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar
- Naga's Special Curry$15.99
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala
- Karaikudi Naatu Kozhi Masala$16.99
Country chicken semi gravy made from special spices.
- Goat Paya$17.99
A robust stew created from goat trotters (feet) and leg shanks.
- Andhra Curry$14.99
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices
- Gongura Curry$14.99
Cooked with roselle leaves, spices and herbs
- Roganjosh$14.99
A popular curry from north India with rich gravy, fresh tomatoes, yogurt & garnish with cilantro
- Karuvadu Kulambu$16.99Out of stock
Dry fish curry
- Nellore Fish Curry$16.99
Boneless fish in traditional Andhra tangy style with coconut milk and homemade spices
- Naga's Meen Kulambu$15.99
Choice of fish cooked with tamarind-based gravy and spices Tamil Nadu style
- Nandu Peratal (Semi Dry)$18.99
Crab cooked in chef's special spices
- Chettinad Egg Masala$13.99
Egg cooked with onion and tomatoes in special chettinad spices
- Chettinad Crab Masala$18.99
Crab cooked in chettinad special aromatic spices
- Keema Curry$15.99
Choice of minced meat cooked with onion, tomato & special spices
- Goat Keema Mutter$17.99
Minced mutton and peas sauteed in a medley of enticing spices, resulting in a delicious curry
- Butter Masala$14.99
Butter masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce
Breads
- Plain Naan$2.99
- Butter Naan$3.99
- Garlic Naan$3.99
Naan bread made with garlic
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor oven
- Bullet Naan$3.99
Spicy naan bread with green chilies
- Naga's Bread Basket$11.99
1 Plain Naan, 1 Butter Naan, 1 Garlic Naan, 1 Tandoori Roti.
- Poori with Channa$11.99
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with channa masala.
- Poori with Potato Masala$11.99
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with Potato masala.
- Poori with Chicken Curry$12.99
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with chicken curry.
- Poori with Mutton Curry$14.99
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with mutton curry.
- Chole Bhatura$11.99
Chickpeas cooked in a special gravy served with puffed leavened bread.
- Parotta(1)$3.99
Layered flat bread.
- Parotta with Veg Kurma$12.99
Layered flat bread served with veg curry.
- Parotta with Chicken Curry$15.99
Layered flat bread served with chicken curry.
- Parotta with Mutton Curry$16.99
Layered flat bread served with mutton curry.
- Veg Kothu Parotta$12.99
Chopped, hand-tossed flatbread with veggies and stir-fried.
- Egg Kothu Parotta$13.99
Chopped, hand-tossed flat bread stir fried with egg.
- Chicken Kothu Parotta$14.99
Chopped parottas (layered flat bread) stir fried with a flavorful mix of chicken & spices.
- Veechu Parotta with Kurma and Raitha$12.99
Popular Indian wheat bread cooked in the tandoor oven.
- Chicken Keema Parotta$15.99
Hand-tossed flatbread, stuffed with minced chicken.
- Mutton Keema Parotta$16.99
Hand-tossed flatbread, stuffed with minced mutton.
Steamed Tiffin
- Idly$7.99
- Sambar Idly$9.99
- Podi Idly$9.99
- Mini Idly$9.99
- Idiyappam with Coconut Milk$12.99Out of stock
- Idiyappam with Veg Kurma$12.99Out of stock
- Idiyappam with Chicken Curry$14.99Out of stock
- Idiyappam with Mutton Curry$16.99Out of stock
- Idiyappam with Mutton Paya$16.99Out of stock
- Appam with Coconut Milk$12.99
- Appam with Veg Kurma$12.99
- Appam with Chicken Curry$14.99
- Appam with Mutton Curry$16.99
- Appam with Mutton Paya$16.99
Biryani Veg
- Vegetable Dum Biryani$12.99Out of stock
- Gongura Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Gongura Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Ulavacharu Vegetable Biryani$13.99
- Ulavacharu Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Veg Keema Biryani$16.99
- Paneer Biryani$14.99
- Avakai Veg Biryani$13.99
- Kofta Biryani$14.99
- Veg Vijayawada Biryani$14.99
- Paneer Masakali Biryani$15.99
Biryani - Non-Veg
- Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
- Avakai Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Gongura Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Chicken Lollipop Biryani$15.99
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$15.99
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Boneless$15.99
- Chicken Fry Biryani$15.99
- Nattu Kodi Biryani (Country Chicken)$15.99
- Masakali Chicken Biryani Boneless$15.99
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
- Ulavacharu Goat Biryani$17.99
- Gogura Goat Biryani$17.99
- Goat Fry Biryani$17.99
- Fish Biryani$16.99
- Shrimp Biryani$17.99
- Egg Biryani$13.99
- Gongura Egg Biryani$13.99
- Ulavacharu Egg Biryani$13.99
- Goat Kheema Biryani$17.99
- Seeraga Samba Goat Special Biryani$17.99Out of stock
Fri, Sat & Sun only
Dosa
- Plain Dosa$10.99
- Masala Dosa$12.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$14.99
- Onion Dosa$12.99
- Podi Dosa$12.99
- Ghee Roast$12.99
- Paper Dosa$14.99
- Uttappam$12.99
- Veg Uttappam$12.99
- Onion Uttappam$13.99
- Onion Chili Uttappam$13.99
- Onion Chili Tomato Uttappam$13.99
- Prawn Dosa$18.99
- Nandu Dosa$18.99
- Rava Dosa$13.99
- Rava Onion Dosa$13.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
- Rava Onion Masala Dosa$14.99
- Kal Dosa$13.99
- Cheese Dosa$13.99
- Kara Dosa$12.99
- Chili Paneer Cut Dosa$14.99
- Chicken Tikka Dosa$15.99
- Chicken Kari Dosa$15.99
- Egg Dosa$13.99
- Chicken Keema Dosa$15.99
- Mutton Keema Dosa$16.99
- Family Dosa$18.99
Tiffin Combo
- Masala Dosa(1) with vada(2)$14.99
- Masala Dosa(1) with idly(2)$13.99
- Dosa with vada(2)$13.99
- Dosa with idly(2)$12.99
- Idly(2) with Vada$11.99
- Idly(2) with Chicken Curry$12.99
- Idly(2) with Mutton Curry$14.99
- Idly(2) with Fish Curry$14.99
- Plain Dosa with Chicken Curry$13.99
- Plain Dosa with Mutton Curry$15.99
- Plain Dosa with Fish Curry$15.99
- Kal Dosa(3) with Chicken Curry$14.99
- Kal Dosa(3) with Mutton Curry$16.99
- Kal Dosa (3) with Fish Curry$16.99