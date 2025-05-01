Nagas South Indian Cuisine Cedar Park, TX
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers - Veg
Gobi 65
Cauliflower florets deep fried and tempered with green chilly and curry leaves.$12.99
Gobi Manchurian$12.99
Samosa (3)
Pastries filled potato and peas.$7.99
Veg NRR
Chef's creation of spicy veg appetizer.$13.99
Corn Chatpata
Crispy corn tossed in sweet spicy and tangy flavors.$9.99
Chili Paneer
Paneer - fried crispy and tossed in spicy sauce.$13.99
Chili Parotta
Finely cut parotta roasted and seasoned with tempered spices.$12.99
Vada(3)
Fried Indian donut made of lentil batter.$7.99
Sambar Vada(3)
Fried lentil doughnut immersed in delicious lentil gravy.$10.99
Cashew Pakoda
Cashews dipped in chickpeas flour batter with spices and deep-fried.$11.99
Baby corn Pepper Fry
Baby corn battered, wok fried with crushed peppercorn.$12.99
Green Chili Paneer
Paneer deep fried and tossed with spicy green chili sauce.$13.99
Chili Idly
Pan shaped dumplings made from fermented urad dal and rice batter.$11.99
Kothimera Gobi
Cauliflower florets - deep fried and sautéed with crushed coriander, onions and green chilies.$12.99
Appetizer - Tandoor
Punjabi Paneer Tikka
Skewered paneer cubes marinated in flavorful spices, served sizzling hot.$12.99
Hariyali Paneer Kebab
Marinated paneer infused with green herbs and spices.$12.99
Tandoori Chicken (2 leg Qrts)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$13.99
Tandoori Chicken (4 Leg Qrts)
Chicken marinated in yogurt, aromatic spices, herbs and grilled to perfection.$19.99
Chicken Tikka
Skewered chicken cubes marinated in flavourful spices, served sizzling hot.$14.99
Chicken Seekh Kebab
Minced chicken meat seasoned with masalas onto a skewer and grilled golden$14.99
Hariyali Chicken Kebab
Marinated chicken infused with green herbs and spices.$14.99
Grilled Lamb Chops
Seasoned tender grilled lamb chops expertly grilled for an exceptional taste$19.99
Appetizers - Non-Veg
Chicken Lollipop
Chicken wings marinated in spices coated in zesty batter & deep-fried.$13.99
Chennai Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken deep fried with Indian spices.$13.99
Hyderabadi Chicken 65
Well marinated boneless chicken with spices and sautéed with chef made sauce.$13.99
Chicken NRR
Chef's creation of spicy chicken appetizer$14.99
Curry Leaf Chicken
Marinated boneless chicken is fried with fresh curry leaves, onions and green chilies.$13.99
Chili Chicken
Wok toss cubes of deep fried boneless chicken, cooked with tangy chili sauce.$13.99
Majestic Chicken
Thin chicken strips deep fried and sautéed in chef special delicious sauce.$13.99
Chicken 555
Chicken sautéed in house special sauce with cashew nuts.$13.99
Garlic Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$13.99
Kaaram Podi Chicken
Chicken tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies, curry leaves.$13.99
Karaikudi Mutton Pepper Fry
Bone-in goat cubes stir-fried with fresh peppercorns.$15.99
Kothimera Chicken
Chicken tossed in house special sauce with green chilies, cilantro & spices.$13.99
Madurai Mutton Chukka
Boneless mutton marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$16.99
Chicken Chukka
Boneless chicken marinated with crushed peppercorns and other spices.$14.99
Karimnagar Chicken Wings
Crispy tender chicken wings with special spices$13.99
Appetizers - Seafood
Grilled Pompret
Pompret with marinated spices grilled in tandoori$17.99
Apollo Fish
Fish fillets marinated in spicy batter,deep-fried and tossed with aromatic spices$15.99
Curry Leaf Fish
Fish sauteed with fresh curry leaf powder, onions, green chilies, and curry leaves$14.99
Karam Podi Shrimp
Shrimp tossed with special spice powder cooked with green chilies and curry leaves$15.99
Shrimp 65
Shrimp marinated in tempura batter with spices and fried until crispy$15.99
Entrées - Veg
Paneer Butter Masala
Paneer masala cooked with fresh onions, tomatoes and spices.$14.99
Paneer Tikka Masala
Paneer tikka masala spices sautéed in creamy tomato sauce.$13.99
Saag Paneer
Chopped spinach cooked with paneer and freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
SPL Malai Kofta
Balls of minced vegetables cooked with cream.$14.99
Dal Tadka
Lentil cooked with a touch of herbs and mild spices.$12.99
Kadai Paneer
Paneer, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$14.99
Kadai Veg
Vegetables, bell peppers, and onions cooked with freshly ground spicy masala.$13.99
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower, Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala.$13.99
Bindi Masala
Fresh okra cooked in a rich spicy tangy sauce, curry leaves with homemade spices.$13.99
Chettinad Paneer Curry
Spicy South Indian paneer dish with blend of coconut based masala.$14.99
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked with mixed spices of coriander, chili powder, and ground turmeric.$12.99
Navarathna Kurma
Mixed vegetables cooked with coconut and creamy sauce.$14.99
Guthi Vankaya Curry
Stuffed Eggplant Curry in traditional Andhra style.$13.99
Entrées - Non-Veg
Chicken Tikka Masala
Tikka masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Butter Chicken Masala
Butter masala sauteed in creamy tomato sauce$14.99
Andhra Chicken Curry
Choice of meat cooked with chef's special masala$15.99
Roganjosh Chicken
A popular curry from north India with rich gravy, fresh tomatoes, yogurt & garnish with cilantro$14.99
Chettinad Chicken Curry
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$14.99
Chettinad Egg Masala
Egg cooked with onion and tomatoes in special chettinad spices$13.99
Kadai Chicken
Choice of meat slow cooked with tomatoes and spices in a special iron wok$14.99
Karaikudi Naatu Kozhi Masala
Country chicken semi gravy made from special spices.$16.99
Naga's Meen Kulambu (Fish Curry)
Choice of fish cooked with tamarind-based gravy and spices Tamil Nadu style$15.99
Chicken Vindaloo
Choice of meat cooked in hot and tangy curry made from red chilies, garlic and vinegar$14.99
Andhra Goat Curry
Chicken cooked in traditional andhra style with homemade spices$14.99
Breads
Plain Naan$2.99
Bullet Naan
Spicy naan bread with green chilies$3.99
Butter Naan$3.99
Tandoori Roti
Traditional Indian flatbread baked in tandoor oven$3.99
Garlic Naan
Naan bread made with garlic$3.99
Chole Bhatura
Chickpeas cooked in a special gravy served with puffed leavened bread.$11.99
Veg Kothu Parotta
Chopped, hand-tossed flatbread with veggies and stir-fried.$12.99
Egg Kothu Parotta
Chopped, hand-tossed flat bread stir fried with egg.$13.99
Parotta with Chicken Curry
Layered flat bread served with chicken curry.$15.99
Parotta with Mutton Curry
Layered flat bread served with mutton curry.$16.99
Parotta with Veg Kurma
Layered flat bread served with veg curry.$12.99
Parotta(1)
Layered flat bread.$3.99
Poori with Channa
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with channa masala.$11.99
Poori with Chicken Curry
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with chicken curry.$12.99
Poori with Mutton Curry
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with mutton curry.$14.99
Poori with Potato Masala
Unleavened wheat dough, deep-fried and served with Potato masala.$11.99
Biryani - Veg
Biryani - Non-Veg
Biriyani - Family Pack
Paneer Masakali Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Kofta Biryani (Family Pack)$35.99
Vegetable Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$33.99
Gongura Paneer Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Veg Keema Biryani (Family Pack)$36.99
Chicken Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$36.99
Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$38.99
Masakali Boneless Chicken Biryani (Family Pack)$38.99
Chicken Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$37.99
Goat Dum Biryani (Family Pack)$41.99OUT OF STOCK
Goat Fry Biryani (Family Pack)$43.99
Egg Biryani (Family Pack)$36.99
Steamed Tiffin
Dosa
Plain Dosa$10.99
Ghee Roast$12.99
Onion Dosa$12.99
Nellore Kara Podi Dosa$12.99
Paper Dosa$14.99
Kal Dosa$13.99
Masala Dosa$12.99
Ghee Podi Masala Dosa$14.99
Rava Dosa$13.99
Rava Masala Dosa$14.99
Rava Onion Dosa$13.99
Rava Onion Masala Dosa$14.99
Mysore Masala Dosa$14.99
Egg Dosa$13.99
Cheese Dosa$13.99
Uttappam$12.99
Onion Uttappam$13.99
Veg Uttappam$12.99
Onion Chili Uttappam$13.99
Onion Chili Tomato Uttappam$13.99
Omelete$8.04
Kalaki (Soft Scrambled Egg)$7.46
Indo - Chinese
Soups - Veg
Tomato Soup
Tangy tomato puree, roasted garlic and seasonings.$4.99
Garlic Mushroom Soup
Roasted Mushrooms with garlic, dry herbs and cream.$4.99
Sweet Corn Soup
Soup cooked with baby corn, spring onions and seasonings.$4.99
Mixed Vegetables Clear Soup
Simmering vegetables until the flavors are released.$4.99
Soups - Non-Veg
Desserts
Beverages
