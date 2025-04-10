Nagas South Indian Cuisine Cedar Park, TX
401 East Whitestone Boulevard, Ste C-106, Cedar Park, TX
Today's Specials
Nellore Kara Podi Dosa$12.99
Garlic Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked in fresh garlic sauce and spices.$13.99
Chicken Kothu Parotta
Chopped parottas (layered flat bread) stir fried with a flavorful mix of chicken & spices.$14.99
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower, Potatoes cooked with onions, tomatoes, and garam masala.$13.99
Chettinad Goat Curry
Meat cooked with onion, tomatoes in special chettinad spices.$14.99
Mysore Pak$4.99
Shrimp Kuska$12.99
Naga's South Indian Cuisine Location and Hours
(512) 456-7411
Closed • Opens Thursday at 11AM