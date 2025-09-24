FAQ





Q: What’s included in your buffet?

Austin’s largest Indian buffet includes over 55 items daily — a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian appetizers, South Indian delicacies like pongal and podi idly, seafood specials (including crab), and a wide range of curries, tandoori, biryani, and pulavs. Plus, guests enjoy unlimited live dosa, chaat items, and indulgent desserts.





Q: Do you serve vegetarian options?

Yes! We offer a full selection of vegetarian appetizers, dosas, curries, and desserts. Many of our buffet favorites, such as pongal, podi idly, and vegetable curries, are prepared fresh daily.





Q: What types of biryani and pulav are available?

Our buffet features 5–6 varieties of biryani and flavorful pulavs throughout the week. Options often include chicken, mutton, goat, seafood, and vegetable biryani so there’s something for everyone.





Q: What desserts do you serve?

Guests enjoy 5–8 rotating desserts like gulab jamun, carrot halwa, payasam, and special sweets. We also serve ice cream and cotton candy for kids (and kids at heart!).





Q: How many dosa options are available?

We prepare 8 varieties of live dosa during buffet service, including Masala, Mysore, Ghee Roast, Onion, and more — all unlimited and made fresh to order.





Q: Do you have chaat and street food items?

Yes! Our chaat station includes favorites like pani puri, sev puri, and other Indian street snacks, available especially on weekends.





Q: When is the buffet available?





Mon – Fri: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM





Sat – Sun: 11:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Weekend buffets also feature live dosa, chaat, ice cream, and cotton candy.