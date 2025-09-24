Best Fine Dining Restaurant & Unlimited Lunch Buffet in Austin
At Naga’s Indian Cuisine, food is more than a meal — it’s a tradition. We bring the authentic flavors of South India and Hyderabad to Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Pflugerville, and Georgetown. From the moment you step inside, the aroma of spices, freshly baked naan, and sizzling tandoor fills the air, reminding you of home.
Our Specialities
We are proud to be known as one of the best Indian restaurants near you, with dishes that keep our guests coming back:
- Biryani – Our signature Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice, tender meats, and bold spices.
- Dosas – Crispy South Indian dosas, including Masala Dosa, Mysore Dosa, Rava Dosa, and Ghee Roast.
- Unlimited Buffet – Austin’s favorite Indian buffet with biryani, dosas, curries, appetizers, and desserts, served fresh every day.
- Curries – Butter Chicken, Paneer Tikka Masala, Lamb Curry, and vegetarian specialties, each made with authentic spice blends.
- Tandoor – From Tandoori Chicken and kebabs to garlic naan, all cooked fresh in our traditional clay oven.
- Catering – Full-service catering for weddings, birthdays, corporate events, and private parties — with live dosa stations and chaat counters for a memorable experience.
What Makes Us Different
Authenticity – Recipes passed down through generations of South Indian and Hyderabadi cooking.
Fresh Ingredients – We use premium basmati rice, halal meats, and farm-fresh vegetables.
Variety – From quick lunch buffets to elaborate catering spreads, there’s something for everyone.
Community – Proudly serving families and food lovers across Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, and beyond.
Serving Austin & Surrounding Neighborhoods
Conveniently located in Cedar Park / North Austin, Naga’s Indian Cuisine is just minutes from Round Rock, Leander, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Liberty Hill, Avery Ranch, and Brushy Creek. Whether you’re searching for “best biryani near me”, “Indian buffet near me”, or “tandoori near me”, you’ll find it here.
Our Promise
At Naga’s, every guest is family. Whether you’re dining in, ordering takeout, or hosting an event, we are committed to offering exceptional service, authentic food, and unforgettable experiences.